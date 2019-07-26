Nostalgia: Trip Down Under for Dysart Primary pupils in 1988

Pupils at Dysart Primary School worked on a class project in 1988 finding out about the adventures Down Under of the town’s famous explorer, John McDouall Stuart.

He was the first man to cross the continent, a journey he made in 1861-62.

Each class in the school studies a different aspect of his expedition as part of the school’s bicentennial project.

Primary three pupil Claire Botley (7) said: “We have learned all about the kangaroos and the different birds found in Australia.

“There were lots I had never heard of before.”