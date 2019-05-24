Nostalgia: Viewforth pupils go international in 1984

Four pupils from Viewforth High School were picked for Scottish Schools netball teams after a coaching weekend in Dunfermline in 1984.

It was a remarkable achievement for one school to produce so many talented players and the school’s netball coach, Sheila Mclennan, said she was “absolutely delighted”.

Pictured, from left, are Johan Henderson, Lindsay Mitchell, Michelle Renton (all 17) and 14-year-old Vicky Christie.

