1981: Beach themed night at Bentley’s, Kirkcaldy

Kirkcaldy’s nightlife used to revolve around two legendary clubs – Jackie O and Bentley’s.

Many big names from the world of pop and television made personal appearances, and theme nights were staged on a regular basis.

This picture dates from 1981, and was taken at Bentley’s on Victoria Road.

The beach theme saw everyone on swimwear for the evening!

The big question is ... can you recognise anyone?

We’d love to hear your memories of the night! Email us at ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk