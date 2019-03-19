editorial image

34 pictures of Fife in the 1980s

Times may have changed, but you may remember some of thes places and events.

How many of these pictures jog old memories for you?

So many people! And no pedestrianised zone.

1. Kirkcaldy High Street in 1983

A bird-s eye view this time, showing the corner which leads to the Postings - now renamed the Kirkcaldy Centre.

2. Kirkcaldy High Street - this time in 1984

Men working with giant rolls of paper at the Fife plant.

3. Inverkeithing paper mill in 1989

The Beveridge Park event was a huge draw for Kirkcaldy.

4. The last ever Kirkcaldy Grand Prix in 1988.

