34 pictures of Fife in the 1980s
Times may have changed, but you may remember some of thes places and events.
How many of these pictures jog old memories for you?
1. Kirkcaldy High Street in 1983
So many people! And no pedestrianised zone.
2. Kirkcaldy High Street - this time in 1984
A bird-s eye view this time, showing the corner which leads to the Postings - now renamed the Kirkcaldy Centre.
3. Inverkeithing paper mill in 1989
Men working with giant rolls of paper at the Fife plant.
4. The last ever Kirkcaldy Grand Prix in 1988.
The Beveridge Park event was a huge draw for Kirkcaldy.
