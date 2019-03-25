42 pictures of Fife in the 1970s
It may seem a long time ago, but these pictures really bring it all back..
How many of these pictures jog old memories for you?
1. Kirkcaldy, 1973
Aerial of Kirkcaldy in Fife, September 1973
TSPL
2. Aerial view of Kirkcaldy, 1978.
The harbour is clearly visible in this bird's eye view.
Other 3rd Party
3. Overview of Links market, 1974
Residents Jacqueline and Eileen enjoy the market for free.
TSPL
4. Co-op fire, Kirkcaldy,1975
The �1m blaze destroyed the four-storey building in the High Street, Kirkcaldy
Other 3rd Party
