The �1m blaze destroyed the four-storey building on the High Street.

42 pictures of Fife in the 1970s

It may seem a long time ago, but these pictures really bring it all back..

How many of these pictures jog old memories for you?

Aerial of Kirkcaldy in Fife, September 1973

1. Kirkcaldy, 1973

Aerial of Kirkcaldy in Fife, September 1973
TSPL
Buy a Photo
The harbour is clearly visible in this bird's eye view.

2. Aerial view of Kirkcaldy, 1978.

The harbour is clearly visible in this bird's eye view.
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
Residents Jacqueline and Eileen enjoy the market for free.

3. Overview of Links market, 1974

Residents Jacqueline and Eileen enjoy the market for free.
TSPL
Buy a Photo
The �1m blaze destroyed the four-storey building in the High Street, Kirkcaldy

4. Co-op fire, Kirkcaldy,1975

The �1m blaze destroyed the four-storey building in the High Street, Kirkcaldy
Other 3rd Party
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 11