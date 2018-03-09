Gallery: Pictures from the Fife Free Press archive

Take a look back at stories from the FFP archives.

10 Years Ago - March 9, 1968

Burntisland Town Council are to protest to the Secretary of State for Scotland against the introduction of British Standard Time in Scotland.

Their decision follows a letter from the Scottish National Party, asking them to support a protest to the Scottish Secretary.

The letter stated that the imposition of B. S .T. was not only irrelevant, but positively damaging to Scotland.

Baillie John A. Duncanson, in moving that the Council agree to protest, said he felt that B. S T. had been introduced for the benefit of businessmen dealing with people on the Continent.

“What they forget are the latitudes further north where we will probably have about 90 days when there will be no light till about 9 or 9.30 in the morning,” he said.

25 Years Ago - March 5, 1993

Travelling people have set up camp in a Kirkcaldy car park provoking fear and anger in the community.

Residents in the Smeaton area are up in arms, predicting troubled times ahead. And they’re trying every legal move to get rid of their unwanted visitors.

Over 20 families moved into the car park at Whyteman’s Brae over the weekend and, so far, all attempts to move them on have failed.

Some caravans were moved off the site after a police warning and now it’s just a case of waiting until the law runs its course. But householders are fearful of repeat of the situation which arose at Pathhead Sands in April last year, when local taxpayers had to foot a massive £40,000 clear-up bill after travellers left a site.

10 Years Ago: March 6, 2008

Dysart residents have hit out at an £18,600 piece of art which they claim has ruined their sea views.

The 53-metre gloss painted wooden box on the Edington Place stretch of the Fife Coastal Path is an artwork creation by Fife Council but has provoked outrage.

Householders have watched in horror as the bright white ply-wood structure – over a metre in height has taken shape since November, blocking an otherwise clear sea view across the Forth.

And they are gobsmacked at the discovery that 70cm writing is now to be printed across both sides of the box in bright coloured paint.

Facing the sea, the word ’Flora’ is to be added in blue, and in orange ‘Aurora’ will face a new picnic area.