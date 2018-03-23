Gallery: Pictures from the Fife Free Press archives

Take a look back at stories from the FFP archives.

There’s news from 50, 25 and ten years ago, and you can also click on the link to take a look at a selection of retro pics.

50 years ago - March 23, 1968

Kirkcaldy is to have a new roadhouse and a new public house.

The public house, which will comprise a public bar and lounge bar, is to be built in Bennochy Road, near Forth park Maternity Hospital and the roadhouse will be erected on a site at Bridgeton.

Hotelier Mr William McNair applied for the license for the public house on a site which had previously been occupied by Sauchenbush Farm.

There would be accommodation for about sixty people in the public bar, and in the lounge bar seating accommodation would be provided for eighty peple.

An additional feature was that Mr McNair proposed to provide snacks and lunches, Kirkcaldy Burgh Licensing Court heard. The estimated cost of the building is £19,000.

25 years ago - March 26, 1993

The number of vacant homes in Kirkcaldy has come under fire.

And Kirkcaldy District Council has been criticised for needlessly shelling out on bed and breakfast accommodation for the homeless. The comments came from Councillor Ann Watters, who stated: “The scandal of these empty houses is a disgrace.”

But the authority has retorted that the level of vacant homes fails well within Scottish Office guidelines.

Claiming there were over 500 vacant properties in the district at any one time, Cllr Watters asked: “Why are there so many houses boarded up when there are many people seeking accommodation?

“Looking round, a stranger to this town might think that the Council is short of tenants.”

10 years ago - March 27, 2008

Listen to what the public is asking for and take calls for increased sporting facilities in Kirkcaldy seriously.

That is the messaged to Fife Council as the Fife Free Press launches a campaign calling for a multi-purpose sports centre in the town.

For decades, residents have watched with frustration as money is pumped into leisure provisions across Fife while Kirkcaldy - the Kingdom’s principle town -is only able to offer sports fans a rapidly aging 1960s swimming pool and out-of-hours access to school gyms.

‘Give Us A Sporting Chance’ calls on the Council to reverse this situation by finding - and committing - the money that is needed to bring Kirkcaldy’s sports facilities up to a 21st century standard.