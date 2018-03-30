Gallery: Pictures from the Fife Free Press archives

Take a look back at stories from the FFP archives.

There’s news from 50, 25 and ten years ago, and you can also click on the link to take a look at a selection of retro pics.

50 years ago - March 30, 1968

People passing through Kirkcaldy were given a terrible impression of the town, declared Councillor Dennis Harper at the AGM of the Ratepayers’ Association.

Councillor Harper, who is presently Streets convener described the Links Street area and the Esplanade as a ‘shambles’.

He said: “People coming into the town and passing along the Esplanade see a dismal, derelict, horrible front for a town of this calibre. It’s a disgrace.”

In Links Street, there were gap sites which had existed since before the war. These were very untidy and something required to be done.

“We are continually told it costs too much to develop individual sites,” he said, “but surely, from the point of view of making the town more attractive, they ought to be attended to.”

25 years ago - April 2, 1993

Raith Rovers can book their ticket to the Premier League tomorrow, without having to rely on outside influences.

Victory over Hamilton Accies would make promotion a mathematical certainty and leave the chasing pack to scramble for the remaining place in the elevator to the top flight.

After having to postpone the champagne celebrations at Ayr United last Saturday, when a hoped-for combination of results failed to materialise, Raith are pleased to hold destiny in their own hands.

As an added incentive for Jimmy Nicholl’s league-topping players, two points from the Hamilton trip would also smash a 55-year-old club record for the most league points collected in a season (59 points set in 1937/1938).

10 years ago - April 3, 2008

Gordon Brown has blasted Fife Council’s plans to replace Kirkcaldy Swimming Pool with a like-for-like facility as ’short sighted’.

The Prime Minister this week joined growing public demand for a multi-purpose sports centre believing that ’overwhelming’ support for a 21st century facility will make it difficult for “those who make these decisions to ignore” .

The Kirkcaldy MP called for meetings to discuss how proposals to match the town’s 1960s pool can be stopped and plans for a more ambitious facility brought forward.

In a letter to Steve Grimmond, head of community services, he said it would be “short sighted to progress with a stand alone swimming pool when the consensus demands a bolder vision”.