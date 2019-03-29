Looking from the West end along the portion which is now pedestrianised.

In Pictures: Here’s how Fife looked in the 1960s

Did Fife really look like that? We’ll bet your parents or grandparents will remember.

How many of these pictures jog old memories for you?

1. Kirkcaldy High Street 1967

The site of the TSB is on the right, near Boots
JPIMedia
2. Kirkcaldy High Street, 1961

Marks and Spencer.
Marks & Spencer Company Archive
3. The Beatles backstage at the Carlton Theatre, Kirkcaldy, 1963

The Fab Four meet competition winners.
JPIMedia
4. Kirkcaldy bus, 1960s

The exact year is unknown, but the bus has a 1963 number plate.
JPIMedia
