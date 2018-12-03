Jackie O clubbers great night out from 1994

Jackie O nightclub in Kirkcaldy was famous the world over.

At the height of its popularity it hosted the biggest popstars of the time and many soap stars too – even Kylie Minogue made a visit there!

On second thoughts so too did Jason Donovan plus the cast of Brookside, a few Eastenders and the Pointer Sisters to name but a few.

Sadly demolished and replaced by a block of flats, it also brought in clubbers from across Scotland by the bus load.

This picture from our archives dates from 1994 and shows some of the midweek revellers enjoying a night out ... aye, the place was even packed on a school night!

The big question is – do you recognise anyone in the photo?