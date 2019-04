Pupils at Auchtertool Primary School held a clarinet concert in 2007.

Youngsters from P5,P6 and P7 had spent 18 months learning to play the woodwind instrument with funding from the Scottish Executive’s Youth Music Initiative.

Keeping in tune were (l to r), Zara Lawrence, Calum Adams, Ewan Johnston, Emma Laing, Scott Fernie, Sheryl Bradbery, Michaela Stewart and Eilidh Hobbit.