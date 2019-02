Paperboys who worked for Martin Blankenstein and Gordon Meldrum in Kirkcaldy won the Scottish final of the Newsboys five-a-side football competition in March 1984.

They beat Glasgow 2-1 in the final with Paul Smith and Graham Deas netting.

Pictured are - back row: Alexander Donaldson, Peter Hunter, Paul Smith, Craig Gilbert. Front: Gary Skinner, Graham Deas and Stuart Taylor