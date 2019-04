Thirty years ago the Kirkcaldy-based 14th Fife Panthers were winners of the Goodfellow Safety Trophy.

Competing in a quiz in 1989 against five other teams from cub packs across the Kirkcaldy area, the seven youngsters displayed the most safety knowledge and were awarded the shield.

From left are; Owen Taylor (8), Gavin Bridgeford (9), Kevin Bain (10), Ryan Mackie (10), Neil Hamilton (10), Nicholas Carr (9) and Martin Hill (10).