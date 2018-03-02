Nostalgia: Fife ravaged by storms in 2011

Waves crash over the sea wall and flood Kirkcaldy’s Promenade and Esplanade during the fierce storms that raged across the Kingdom in May 2011.

In Markinch in Fife a falling tree smashed the window of a school bus after it stopped to avoid another branch already blocking the road. No pupils were hurt but a passer-by who came to help suffered head injuries.

And in Kirkcaldy the wind ripped the roof off of the Linton Lane Centre.

Across Scotland some 3000 homes and businesses were left without any power and there were accidents on the roads, whilst some rail services had to be cancelled.