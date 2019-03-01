Nostalgia: Fife youngsters make a French connection in 1992

In 1992 pupils at Balwearie High in Kirkcaldy set off for a four-day trek in the French Pyrenees as part of their Duke of Edinburgh gold awards.

The seven youngsters made the French connection under a Youth for Europe exchange programme – the first of its kind to be staged in Scotland at that time.

Heading for the hills were Neil Sandilands, Alistair Wilson, Ewan Brown and Pamela Browning, all from Kirkcaldy.

They were joined by Auchtertool’s Michael Mitchell, Gregor Hamilton and Joanne Mackenzie.

The gruelling hike would see them tackle a 50-mile route through the mountains, camping out for three nights along the way.