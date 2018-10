An initiative to encourage healthy eating among school children rolled into Kirkcaldy in 2011.

The Healthier Scotland Cooking Bus which travelled across the country visiting schools, made a stop at Kirkcaldy High School.

On board were trainers from Focus on Food, an initiative which helped youngsters how to learn to cook healthy meals.

Pictured here taking part are KHS pupils Ryan Millar, Sophie Murray, Kara McGrogan and Kyle Martin.