Nostalgia: J Harley Hepburn staff in Kirkcaldy

Taken in 1963/64, this shows a get together of staff from Kirkcaldy firm J Harley Hepburn & Company.

The Chartered Accountants were based on the High Street in the Lang Toun and this occasion was to celebrate a member of staff moving on to a new job.

Pictured are, left to right (back), Beatrice Robertson, Mike Paterson, Alan Clunie, Jim Campbell, Johnston Mitchell, Ian Ogilvie (who kindly supplied the picture), Bill Adam, Robert Thomson and unknown.

In the front are unknown, Jean Simpson, Tom Harris, Jean Bayne and Nancy ?.