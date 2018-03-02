Nostalgia: Kinghorn Black Rock Race 2010

Runners get underway in one of the most recognisable annual events on Fife’s calendar back in 2010.

The Black Rock ‘5’ Race in Kinghorn has been run every year since 1987 - 1991 being the only exception - with numbers increasing year upon year as it grows in popularity.

Entrants include those who take their running a bit more seriously, such as course record holder Ian Harkness of the Hunters Bog Trotters, who ran it in a time of 22:03, to rookie runners who participate for fun and raise money for charity.

The well-established route around the village sets off from Harbour Road and finishes at South Overgate.

This year’s race takes place on Friday, May 25. To sign up go to www.blackrock5.org.