Nostalgia: Kirkcaldy girls are basketball champions in 1979

Kirkcaldy High School had two teams who triumphed in a regional basketball tournament in 1979.

The under-15 and over-15 girls teams both came back as winners at the Fife Schools’ event which was played at the Glenrothes Sports Centre.

At the rear of our picture are the U15 team. From l to r; Margaret Fleming, Morag Lyall, Fiona McEwan, Julie Brown, Suzanne Hogg, Helen White and Lesley Brown.

In the front row for the over-15s are; Susan Matthew, Patricia Smith, Lynn Coleman, Elizabeth Watson and Gillian Anderson.