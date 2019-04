In 1999 the world was gripped by Star Wars fever ahead of the release of the film ‘The Phantom Menace – and Kirkcaldy was no different.

The town’s Woolworths made sure it was stocked with memorabilia from the film and also held a Star Wars trivia quiz.

Woolies’ manager Liz McDougall said stock had been flying off the shelves: “Titanic was popular, but we haven’t seen anything like this – and the film isn’t even out yet!”