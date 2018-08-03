Nostalgia: Princess Royal visits Kirkcaldy

In November 1960, the official opening of Phase 1 of Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy was undertaken by the Princess Royal.

She was accompanied by Miss Leddingham (Matron) and Dr. Mercer (Medical Superintendent) and other dignitaries and entered the X-Ray Department to meet a line of Medical Consultants who worked at the Victoria.

Among those were Dr. R. Buchanan and Dr. A. Smith (Medical Consultants) Dr. P. Aitken and Dr. Maitland (Radiologists) and Dr. A. Cubie and Dr. R. M. L. Weir (Chest Consultants) along with Sister M. Donnelly in charge of the Out-Patient Department, and Miss A. Sibbald (Radiographer).