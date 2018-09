One of the stars of Coronation Street felt right at home when he visited Kirkcaldy in 1979.

Actor Johnny Briggs visited one of the town’s clothing factories, similar to the one his character Mike Baldwin owned in the hit TV soap.

Johnny dropped by to meet the staff of Kirkcaldy swimwear specialists Nelbarden, who were based in the Mitchelston Industrial Estate.

The actor was in the Lang Toun to appear at the Adam Smith Theatre in the play ‘Who Saw Him Die?’.