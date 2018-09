Staff at Wilkies in Kirkcaldy were in an angelic mood back in 2010.

The team at the shop on the town’s High Street were dressed up for the day to raise money for Cancer Research.

Pictured are; (l to r) Rhona Clarke, Kim Drummon, Jessie Webster, Edna Merten, Elaine Stevens, Izzie Adams, Liz Holland and Leslie Summers.