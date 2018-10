In 1988 ITV held a nationwide Telethon Appeal with the money going to UK charities.

Taking part in the event were pupils at Kirkcaldy’s Torbain Primary and Nursery schools.

The boys and girls – 575 from the school and 80 from the nursery – all took part in number of different fundraising events, including running their own cafe, sponsored runs and spells, art competitions book sales and collections.

In total their combined efforts raised a total of £3629.