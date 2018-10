Pupils at Balwearie High School put on an end-of-term production of the musical ‘Oklahoma’ in 1980.

The famous musical contains a number of classic songs including ‘Oh, What A Beautiful Mornin’’.

The group staged a number of performances over the course of a week.

