Plans for Mountfleurie Primary reunion

Do you recognise any of the faces from this old school photograph?

The picture shows pupils at Mountfleurie Primary School in 1960-61, before they moved on to the high school.

Margaret Wallace, one of the former pupils in the picture, is hoping to organise a class reunion and is hoping to hear from former pupils who would be interested in doing this.

Anyone wanting to get in touch should email her at: margaretwallace82@yahoo.co.uk.

