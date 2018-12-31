The day Girls Aloud opened HMV in Kirkcaldy

News that HMV had entered administration again over Christmas summed up a dreadful year for our High Streets.

But, it also sparked memories of the VIP launch of its former Kirkcaldy store.

Girls Aloud open the HMV store in Kirkcaldy, December 2005 - from the Fife Free Press

It was December 2005 when HMV opened in the Mercat Shopping Centre, and brought the place to a standstill as VIP guests, Girls Aloud, did the honours.

Their arrival in town sparked huge absenteeism at local secondary schools as pupils skived off to see the band who were huge stars and chart-toppers after finishing as runners-up to the short lived Hear’Say in ITV’s Popstars: The Rivals talent show.

Young fans swarmed to the shopping centre to see the girls – Cheryl Tweedy, Nadine Coyle, Kimberley Walsh, Sarah Hading and Nicole Roiberts – pose for photos and sign autographs.

Girls Aloud were met by around 400 fans as they cut the ribbon to the new store,

HMV also brought Scottish star, Paolo Nutini to Kirkcaldy for an in-store peformance which also generated a massive crowd.

It closed its doors in 2013 after the company entered administration for the first time.