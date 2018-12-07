The day Noel Edmonds brought Swap Shop to Kirkcaldy

I’m A Celebrity star, Noel Edmonds, is pictured here on a visit to Kirkcaldy in 1976.

Back then he was a Radio1 DJ, hosting one of the most listened to shows in the UK – and he was also host of the famous Swap Shop on BBC on Saturday mornings.

READ MORE Panto Review: Sleeping Beauty at the Byre

READ MORE Appeal to find heartless charity thieves

Noel, who was the emperor in the hit TV show I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, came to the Lang Toun to open trendy new clothes boutique Mr Beaujangles.

And, while here, he backed a local Christmas toy appeal, run by car dealer Heron Rossleigh and the Fife Free Press, where readers were urged to donate toys to fill as many cars as possible, with the gifts handed to local children.

The Kirkcaldy ‘swap shop’ proved to be a huge hit with locals who donated in big numbers.

If you have old photos you would like to share with us please email ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk