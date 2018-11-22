The final days of Burntisland’s open air swimming pool

There was a time when outdoor pools could be found in seaside towns across Scotland.

In their heyday they drew thousands of people, and buzzed with noise and excitement.

1979, the closure of Burntisland open air swimming pool makes the headlines in the Fife Free Press

Burntisland’s famous facility will be recalled fondly by generations of Fifers who enjoyed many a day by the poolside.

It’s incredible to think that almost 30 years have passed since it closed.

The death knell was sounded in 1979, but the town didn’t give up without a fight.

The route to closure was a classic council response make a decision, get a fright at the backlash and then call a special meeting to try to find a way out. Some things haven’t changed ...

It started with a report considered in private by Kirkcaldy District Council’s leisure and recreation committee which put the case for not re-opening the pool that summer.

This was April, just as the town was preparing for its busiest time of year.

News of the closure came as a hammer blow.

After hearing the protests, the KDC convener, Councillor Robert King, pledged that “everything humanly possible should be done to make this facility available to visitors throughout the summer months”.

Stirring words, but it was clear the council was getting backed into a corner.

On one hand it had a report from officers which highlighted structural problems which came with a £25,000 repair bill – and the same again the following year.

On the other, it had a community – voters! – appalled at the loss of one of its most popular civic amenities.

Around 100 people attended a hastily convened meeting on the Sunday night which led to the formation of a “Save Burntisland Pool” campaign committee.

A letter of protest was delivered by hand the next morning to the Town House, pressing for a meeting with the convener and officials.

The local community council sent a letter to every councillor telling them that the decision – coming so close to the start of the tourist season – was “scandalous”.

Young members of the swimming club joined in, collecting signatures for a petition and even staged a protest at Kirkcaldy Swimming Pool ... before going for a dip!

The letters pages of the Fife Free Press were also packed with criticism of the council for the decision, and the timing of it.

May saw the special meeting called, and quickly descend into chaos as, rather embarrassingly, not enough councillors turned up to suspend Standing Orders to allow the debate to take place.

The following day, the full council was asked to vote, and came up one short – so a re-count was needed and one councillor, who didn’t vote, swithered, changed his mind and the procedural matters were handily resolved.

And when they did meet, they agreed to uphold their original decision to shut the pool.

The state of repair sealed its fate, with Councillor Charlie Gardner taking a slightly emotive stance by asking: “Are the people screaming for the opening of the pool prepared to take responsibility for any tragedy that might happen?”

The report to councillors noted the demise of many outdoor pools, but the whole affair left a nasty taste in the mouths of locals.

Councillor Douglas Kerr, SNP member for Burntisland, described it as “the most unpleasant and hardest issue” of his two years in office, while Councillor Brian Hill, SNP Glenrothes suspected “political shenanigans.”

One of the many letters published in the Fife Free Press spoke for many in the town when it stated: “It wouldn’t have happened had Burntisland Town Council still been here.”

The doors closed and a civic asset was lost.

The week after the decision was taken news broke that Burntisland Shipyard’s 800-strong workforce could lose their jobs when work finished on a £4m oil contact for Texaco.

Times were changing in Burntisland ...