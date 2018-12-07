The Proclaimers at Kirkcaldy High School in 1988

It’s more than 30 years since The Proclaimers went back to school in Kirkcaldy.

The Auchtermuchty duo, Craig and Charlie Reid, had just broken through with their debut album and pl;ayed their first ever gig with a band was Lochgelly Centre. READ MORE Panto Review: Sleeping Beauty at the Byre

Ahead of a show at the Adam Smithg Theatre, they visited Kirkcaldy High School and met local pupils.

They are pictured in 1988 with (from left) former head girl and boy Kim Littlejohn and David Lowe, head girl Rhona Mason, rector David Cameron, and Scott Wright, head boy.

The Proclaimers have announced two massive outdoor gigs at Edinburgh Castle next summer – the first is already sold out.

