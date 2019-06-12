Old Fife harbour building to be converted into bar

A former harbour building on the River Tay is to be converted into a new bar.

The Boat Brae will soon open in Newport-On-Tay as a family run facility.

The buildings have been lying derelict for a number of years and were recently bought and renovated by Mr and Mrs Beaton, who have lived in the town for 30 years.

Their daughter will take over as bar manager, and will also employ a business manager and a chef.

Mr Beaton is a designer by trade, having spent his career designing pubs, restaurant and clubs and now wants to take on one himself.

The upper floor of the bar will be a restaurant with a view over the River Tay, while the lower floors will be two separate bar areas.

They submitted an application for a provisional licence to this month’s meeting of Fife Licensing Board.

Their solicitor, Ken Glasson, said: “There will be an emphasis on family and community and they intend to serve family meals.

“The family will respect the neighbours and want to live and work with them and the community. This will help to bring a listed building back into use and there has been significant support from the community.”

They hope the bar area will be open in two to three weeks.

Councillors approved to grant the licence.