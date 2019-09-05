Organisers hit out at non-registered runners in Fife half marathon

Organisers of the recent Kirkcaldy Half Marathon have expressed their disappointment at a small number of people who took part in the event without registering.

Councillor Alistair Cameron, who was part of the organising team, said the issue came to light when some runners were seen crossing the finishing line without wearing race numbers.

He said: “We know of at least four people who took part in the event and used the water stops and the toilets - as well as potentially taking medals and goody bags - when they were not registered to run.

“Some of them we definitely know even had the cheek to cross the finish line without wearing a number.

“We have to assume that these people did not realise the implications of what they were doing.

“Had they taken unwell without wearing a number, we would have had no idea who they are and would have had no emergency contacts for them. They were also not insured, and they didn’t paid to enter the race when everybody else had. It is unacceptable.”

He said organisers were also aware of some runners wearing headphones during the race which is against UK Athletics rules.

He said the runners were only allowed to wear bone conductors, which don’t cover runners’ ears, allowing them to hear what is going on around them, during the race.

He added that they will be putting measures in place to prevent non-registered runners taking part next year including having marshals look out for runners without numbers.