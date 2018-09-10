Out of the classroom and on to the stage for these Fife teachers

Eight teachers and two student teachers will swap their classrooms for the wide-open spaces of the American frontier for the Glenrothes Amateur Musical Association production of Oklahoma!

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s iconic show has attracted around 60 performers from all walks of life, to enjoy the wonders of musical theatre.

Two newcomers to the company – Helen Knowles-Venters, who teaches at Aberhill Primary School, and Colin Sutherland – lead the troupe. They are supported by one of GAMA’s strongest ever casts.

A GAMA spokesperson said: “I’ve rarely seen an entire group of principals so well suited to their roles.”

Andrew Doig, a teacher at Dunnikier Primary School, who stars as Will Parker, added: “Being involved in musical theatre is a great escape after the stresses of our daily lives and we hope that the show can be the perfect escape for our audiences, too.”

The production runs at the Rothes Halls, Glenrothes, from Tuesday, September 25, to Saturday, September 29.