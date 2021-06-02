11 great Fife picnic spots to spread your blanket and enjoy an al fresco feast
With the weather finally warming up and summer nearly here, we’re having a look at some of the best places in Fife for an al fresco feast.
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 3:18 pm
After a long winter that seems to have extended through most of spring, the sun is out and we’re entering prime picnic season.
One of the pleasures of summer in Scotland, when the weather behaves, is buying some tasty local food and having a snack while enjoying the wonderful scenery on our doorstep.
Here are 11 favourite spots to spread your blanket.
