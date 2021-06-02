Fancy a picnic in Fife? Here are a few places to spread your blanket.

11 great Fife picnic spots to spread your blanket and enjoy an al fresco feast

With the weather finally warming up and summer nearly here, we’re having a look at some of the best places in Fife for an al fresco feast.

By David Hepburn
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 3:18 pm

After a long winter that seems to have extended through most of spring, the sun is out and we’re entering prime picnic season.

One of the pleasures of summer in Scotland, when the weather behaves, is buying some tasty local food and having a snack while enjoying the wonderful scenery on our doorstep.

Here are 11 favourite spots to spread your blanket.

1. Falkland

There are plenty of great picnic spots around Falkland, but the view over the town and its famous palace from Falkland Hill is tough to beat.

2. Tentsmuir Forest

Whether enjoying a snack under the shade of trees in Tentsmuir Forest, or spreading a blanket on the golden sands of Tentsmuir Beach, this part of Fife has a wealth of options for picnickers.

3. Elie Beach

You could enjoy a picnic pretty much anywhere on the Fife Coastal Path in the East Neuk, but Elie Beach is one of the most popular spots.

4. Pittencrieff Park

Dunfermline's Pittencrieff Park, known locally as the Glen, has plenty of quiet corners with lovely views for an outdoor feast.

