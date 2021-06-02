11 great Fife picnic spots to spread your blanket and enjoy an alfresco feast

After a long winter that seems to have extended through most of spring, the sun is out and we’re entering prime picnic season.

One of the pleasures of summer in Scotland, when the weather behaves, is buying some tasty local food and having a snack while enjoying the wonderful scenery on our doorstep.

Here are 11 favourite spots to spread your blanket.

1. Falkland There are plenty of great picnic spots around Falkland, but the view over the town and its famous palace from Falkland Hill is tough to beat. Photo: Canva

2. Tentsmuir Forest Whether enjoying a snack under the shade of trees in Tentsmuir Forest, or spreading a blanket on the golden sands of Tentsmuir Beach, this part of Fife has a wealth of options for picnickers. Photo: Google Maps

3. Elie Beach You could enjoy a picnic pretty much anywhere on the Fife Coastal Path in the East Neuk, but Elie Beach is one of the most popular spots. Photo: Canva

4. Pittencrieff Park Dunfermline's Pittencrieff Park, known locally as the Glen, has plenty of quiet corners with lovely views for an outdoor feast. Photo: Canva