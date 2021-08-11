Burntisland Shows: Last few days after successful return to town's Links
Burntisland’s summer shows are entering their last few days on the town’s Links.
The annual gathering ends after Sunday following a busy six-week run which has brought big crowds into the seaside town.
Operating under COVID restrictions, it was given the go-ahead to run for a limited period after initially being postponed.
Talks between the Showmen’s Guild and Fife Council, couple with the easing of restrictions, meant the showmen were able to return to Burntisland after missing out entirely during lockdown in 2020.
The guild also worked with NHS Fife to ensure it operated safely.
The warm summer weather has meant big numbers attending on a daily basis.
And the shows have been a success despite the perennial concerns over litter and parking - the latter sparking congestion in side streets, and leading to a plea to people to use public transport.
Businesses welcomed the extra footfall for the town, although not all reaped the benefits.
And the sense of a return to normality was also welcomed, with NHS Fife confirming last month that, it was not aware of any CO VID cases with clear links to the outdoor event.
For the showmen, it meant a return to the road after 18 months of inactivity.
Richard Wilmott, licence holder for the Burntisland Shows, said recently: “It has gone very well.
“The crowds have been great and I can’t recall the last time we had such great weather for such a long spell.
“People have been looking to get out and about too after so long. It has been good to see them out in force.”