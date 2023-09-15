News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
American XL bullies 'to be banned by end of the year'
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines

Business students swap classroom for coast to clean up Kirkcaldy beach

Students were out in the rain cleaning up Kirkcaldy’s shoreline, and following in the footsteps of Adam Smith on Friday.
By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 15th Sep 2023, 15:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 15:21 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A group from the University of Glasgow’s Adam Smith Business School sacrificed their morning to gather rubbish on Kirkcaldy’s Seafield Beach.

Classes haven’t even started yet, but that didn’t stop the group of 19 students from forging ahead.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It’s a very good cause,” Kathryn Cain, 22, said. “We’re doing an environment and sustainable development programme so it’s all relevant. I moved to Scotland last Friday and I wanted to do something with my time here and this was the perfect way to do that.”

Students busy tidying up the beach at Seafield, Kirkcaldy (Pic: Danyel VanReenen)Students busy tidying up the beach at Seafield, Kirkcaldy (Pic: Danyel VanReenen)
Students busy tidying up the beach at Seafield, Kirkcaldy (Pic: Danyel VanReenen)
Most Popular

The students had just started for the day, but they had already gathered plenty of rubbish.

“As we came onto the beach we were thought there was not actually that much rubbish, but when you start looking there’s actually quite a lot,” Ms Cain said, pulling a melted disposable barbeque out of the sand.

Most of the students are a part of the University’s environment and sustainable development programme.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Before heading back to Glasgow, the group will be taking an Adam Smith walking tour around Kirkcaldy and walking in the famous Langtoun resident’s footsteps.

This is the second year in a row that students from the University of Glasgow’s Adam Smith Business School have come to Kirkcaldy to do a beach clean.

Related topics:KirkcaldyScotland