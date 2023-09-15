Business students swap classroom for coast to clean up Kirkcaldy beach
and live on Freeview channel 276
A group from the University of Glasgow’s Adam Smith Business School sacrificed their morning to gather rubbish on Kirkcaldy’s Seafield Beach.
Classes haven’t even started yet, but that didn’t stop the group of 19 students from forging ahead.
“It’s a very good cause,” Kathryn Cain, 22, said. “We’re doing an environment and sustainable development programme so it’s all relevant. I moved to Scotland last Friday and I wanted to do something with my time here and this was the perfect way to do that.”
The students had just started for the day, but they had already gathered plenty of rubbish.
“As we came onto the beach we were thought there was not actually that much rubbish, but when you start looking there’s actually quite a lot,” Ms Cain said, pulling a melted disposable barbeque out of the sand.
Most of the students are a part of the University’s environment and sustainable development programme.
Before heading back to Glasgow, the group will be taking an Adam Smith walking tour around Kirkcaldy and walking in the famous Langtoun resident’s footsteps.
This is the second year in a row that students from the University of Glasgow’s Adam Smith Business School have come to Kirkcaldy to do a beach clean.