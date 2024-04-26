Cambo Estate horticulture project reaps benefits of funding from University of St AndrewsCambo Estate horticulture project reaps benefits of funding from University of St Andrews
and live on Freeview channel 276
Cambo Heritage Trust’s Compost Club – which offers adults and young people the chance to volunteer and gain valuable work experience at the same time – was awarded £1800 for its efforts to reduce or reuse waste positively around the gardens.
Since it was launched, the club has developed to include the creation of a ‘dead hedge’ in the children’s play area that promotes biodiversity; composted all green waste from the café including coffee grounds, tissues, and paper towels; and established ‘no dig’ beds in the vegetable garden with waste cardboard and homemade compost.
Speaking on a visit to see the work of Cambo Heritage Trust for herself, University Principal Professor Dame Sally Mapstone said: “The work that the Trust is doing to reduce or repurpose waste is so important. Not only is it helping to tackle the impact of human activity on the planet, but they are doing so by encouraging the local community to get involved with imagination and creativity.”
Keri Ivins, trust managing director, said that thanks to the grant the site now boasts a huge compost heap that will help sustain projects growing vegetables, plants, and flowers.
She said: “The community fund is a great initiative to support local organisations. We have been able to develop volunteering opportunities and climate-friendly programmes around our site.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.