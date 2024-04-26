Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cambo Heritage Trust’s Compost Club – which offers adults and young people the chance to volunteer and gain valuable work experience at the same time – was awarded £1800 for its efforts to reduce or reuse waste positively around the gardens.

Since it was launched, the club has developed to include the creation of a ‘dead hedge’ in the children’s play area that promotes biodiversity; composted all green waste from the café including coffee grounds, tissues, and paper towels; and established ‘no dig’ beds in the vegetable garden with waste cardboard and homemade compost.

Speaking on a visit to see the work of Cambo Heritage Trust for herself, University Principal Professor Dame Sally Mapstone said: “The work that the Trust is doing to reduce or repurpose waste is so important. Not only is it helping to tackle the impact of human activity on the planet, but they are doing so by encouraging the local community to get involved with imagination and creativity.”

Professor Dame Sally Mapstone and Keri Ivins at the gardens (Pic: Submitted)

Keri Ivins, trust managing director, said that thanks to the grant the site now boasts a huge compost heap that will help sustain projects growing vegetables, plants, and flowers.