Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) is carrying our repairs, starting on Monday, March 27 until Friday 31st.

It will be working on the main visitor access road between the pay barrier and the car park.

The works will not affect the residents at Kinshaldy.

Tentsmuir Forest

Robin Lofthouse, area visitor services manager, said: “With the weather slowly beginning to get more springlike we’re expecting visitors numbers to start picking up but we don’t want people turning up and being disappointed that they can’t get in

“Although the nature of the works means we’ll have to close the car park, it will be open for the weekend before and the weekend after.

“We would urge all potential visitors to be considerate of our staff and local residents and to find an alternative destination for this one week.