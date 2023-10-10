Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crail Community Partnership has asked Fife Council for planning permission to form the wetland at the Kilminning Nature Reserve.

“The project is part of the partnership’s mission to restore and connect nature-rich sites around Crail,” the group said in a planning statement. “Wetlands are extremely scarce locally therefore this habitat would be an extremely important asset.”

If approved, the group will create a 0.35 hectare wetland area adjacent to Crail Airfield that will grow and shrink in volume throughout the seasons.

The work would include the formation of a pond and wet meadow alongside the transformation of a field drain - which would be turned into a natural burn. Trees would also be planted around the perimeter of the land that borders the Crail airfield and taxiways.

The site in question is partially covered with concrete/hardstanding and it is currently used as “amenity grassland and coastal scrub.”

The partnership said the wetland proposals are “central” to their overall rewilding strategy - which arose from a Scottish Government funded community workshop two years ago. During that, the community identified enlarging and conserving natural habitats in the area as a priority.

A planning statement said. “Kilminning is one of four areas that has been secured through Community Land Asset Transfer legislation or purchase. It is intended over the next ten years to add other sites and connect them with wooded and hedgerow walkways to benefit locals and visitors, creating walking trails through biodiverse and rewilded landscapes.”