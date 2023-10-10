News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Keir Starmer Labour conference speech crashed by protester
Mental health is the main reason kids call Childline, charity reveals
Grocery inflation drops again with butter now 16p cheaper
Bodies of 1,500 Hamas fighters found on Israeli territory
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK

Community group plans new wetland at north-east Fife nature reserve

A Fife community group wants to build a brand new wetland habitat in a local nature reserve.
By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 10th Oct 2023, 12:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 12:57 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Crail Community Partnership has asked Fife Council for planning permission to form the wetland at the Kilminning Nature Reserve.

“The project is part of the partnership’s mission to restore and connect nature-rich sites around Crail,” the group said in a planning statement. “Wetlands are extremely scarce locally therefore this habitat would be an extremely important asset.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If approved, the group will create a 0.35 hectare wetland area adjacent to Crail Airfield that will grow and shrink in volume throughout the seasons.

Stock image of a pond (Pic: Submitted)Stock image of a pond (Pic: Submitted)
Stock image of a pond (Pic: Submitted)
Most Popular

The work would include the formation of a pond and wet meadow alongside the transformation of a field drain - which would be turned into a natural burn. Trees would also be planted around the perimeter of the land that borders the Crail airfield and taxiways.

The site in question is partially covered with concrete/hardstanding and it is currently used as “amenity grassland and coastal scrub.”

The partnership said the wetland proposals are “central” to their overall rewilding strategy - which arose from a Scottish Government funded community workshop two years ago. During that, the community identified enlarging and conserving natural habitats in the area as a priority.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A planning statement said. “Kilminning is one of four areas that has been secured through Community Land Asset Transfer legislation or purchase. It is intended over the next ten years to add other sites and connect them with wooded and hedgerow walkways to benefit locals and visitors, creating walking trails through biodiverse and rewilded landscapes.”

The council will consider the application in due course.

Related topics:FifeFife CouncilTrees