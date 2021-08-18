Craigtoun is a 47-acre, well-maintained public park located just two miles from St Andrews.

There are dedicated BBQ stands located in the picnic area close to the adventure playground.

Visitors can set up a barbecue elsewhere, but must be respectful of others, and not place it directly on the grass.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Julia Bradbury

Julia said: “I have been lucky enough to walk in some of the UK’s most remarkable places, so I’ve selected some of my favourite spots that combine the most stunning views with safe spaces to BBQ so you can enjoy everything the British countryside has to offer.”

“Narrowing it down to just 10 locations was really hard work, but I hope we have selected something for everyone. Whether you are the type of ‘BBQ Explorer’ who would enjoy the beautiful countryside, enchanting forest, or peaceful valley, I hope we have found the perfect spot for you.”

In the last 12 months Weber has seen a sharp rise in outdoor cooking, with more than half of people saying they improved their grill skills, with 48% now enjoying a weekly barbecue.

Puffin Billy collects from the main gate

With staycations still proving popular, Weber says it expects this trend to continue, with holidaymakers taking their love for barbecuing further afield and on their adventures with them.

Chris Trewhitt, marketing director at Weber, said: “We are seeing a whole new generation of enthusiastic ‘BBQ Explorer’ who are embracing the freedom and the fresh air and cooking in style! And it’s a trend that’s set to continue this summer.

"Our new Traveler portable gas barbecue is the perfect companion for delicious tasting food wherever you are, and wherever you’re planning to go.”

Craigtoun is dog-friendly but keep pets under control at all times.

Friends of Craigtoun Park recently posted on social media that, in a change to their previously published opening dates, Puffin' Billy will now be picking up passengers from the main gate daily up to and including Sunday, August 29.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.