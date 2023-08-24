A whole host of free events and activities are being staged across Cupar on the third weekend in September (15-17) - delivered by a collaboration of more than 40 community groups - all helping to celebrate live music, our youth, local food and drink as well as Cupar and Country's unique heritage.

You can find the weekend's full itinerary via https://www.cuparnow.blog/2023/07/cupars-big-celebration/Four of the biggest events are ticketed - still free - but the organisers need folk to register for tickets so they can know the numbers and plan accordingly. To book for: Ceilidh in the Park on Saturday, September 16 and join the free family fun of a Ceilidh in Cupar's Haugh Park, The Big Praise on Sunday, September 17, The Big Wee Cycle, starting from the Bonnygate Car Park Cupar, also on Sunday, September 17 between 10am and 12 noon, or The Big Concert, held at Cupar St Johns & Dairsie United Parish Church, simply head over to the Eventbrite website and search for the event you are interested in obtaining tickets for: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/

"As Chair of Cupar Development Trust I am delighted to share an update on the countdown to Cupar’s BIG Weekend - a celebration of live music, our area’s youngsters, local food & drink as well as Cupar & Country’s unique heritage.