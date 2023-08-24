Cupar's Big Weekend: free tickets for a host of events on offer
A whole host of free events and activities are being staged across Cupar on the third weekend in September (15-17) - delivered by a collaboration of more than 40 community groups - all helping to celebrate live music, our youth, local food and drink as well as Cupar and Country's unique heritage.
You can find the weekend's full itinerary via https://www.cuparnow.blog/2023/07/cupars-big-celebration/Four of the biggest events are ticketed - still free - but the organisers need folk to register for tickets so they can know the numbers and plan accordingly. To book for: Ceilidh in the Park on Saturday, September 16 and join the free family fun of a Ceilidh in Cupar's Haugh Park, The Big Praise on Sunday, September 17, The Big Wee Cycle, starting from the Bonnygate Car Park Cupar, also on Sunday, September 17 between 10am and 12 noon, or The Big Concert, held at Cupar St Johns & Dairsie United Parish Church, simply head over to the Eventbrite website and search for the event you are interested in obtaining tickets for: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/
"As Chair of Cupar Development Trust I am delighted to share an update on the countdown to Cupar’s BIG Weekend - a celebration of live music, our area’s youngsters, local food & drink as well as Cupar & Country’s unique heritage.
“All of the main events are free to attend, but are ticketed to help organisers manage demand and numbers. Please do share with your friends, families and colleagues to help us spread the word on this extraordinary collaboration.“I hope to see the usual large numbers of locals, visitors, and tourists around The Cross during the market on the Saturday morning. Breaking news will be announced shortly!“I am indebted to Raymond Young, secretary of Castlehill Community Association, who has not only picked up the baton for the celebration weekend but has steered more than 40 community groups since last November as the 'Cupar Forum' to help create the exciting three-day itinerary.“If you are able to join us for any of the weekend’s events and activities, we look forward to welcoming you to Cupar,” said Bill Pagan, Chair of Cupar Development Trust.