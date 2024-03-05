Date of fundraising walk for Parkinson’s UK charity at Fife park is unveiled

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It is one of a number of events organised by the charity which is encouraging Fifers to lace up their walking shoes and help boost the search for new treatments for the condition. The walk takes place on October 6. Details at https://events.parkinsons.org.uk/

Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world, with almost 13,000 people living with the condition in Scotland. Parkinson’s UK estimates that, within five years, that number will have increased to around 15,000. With the condition becoming more prevalent, there is a strong desire to back research into new treatments for Parkinson’s.

Jo Goodburn, who lives in St Andrews, has been closely impacted by Parkinson’s. Her husband, Brendan Hawdon, was diagnosed in 2017, six weeks after her father, Bill Goodburn, got the news he was living with Parkinson’s. Brendan and Jo have been committed to research into better treatments ever since and now serve, respectively, as chairman and secretary of the Dundee Research Interest Group.

Jo Goodburn manning the research stall at Walk for Parkinson’s (Pic: David Goldthorp)

“We work with an amazing group of scientists who are at the forefront of new research and running trials into new drugs and treatments. They are keen to understand the experience of living with Parkinson’s. Having the chance to collaborate with them and see what’s happening in the labs is wonderful,” explained Jo.

There are four research interest groups in Scotland. Bringing together people with Parkinson’s, family members, carers and scientists, they are made up of people determined to find better treatments and, one day, hopefully, a cure.

“We would all love to see a cure and there will never be a cure if we don’t fund enough research and encourage and support enough volunteers to take part in trials,” added Jo.

