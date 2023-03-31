News you can trust since 1871
Doors set to re-open to historic Fife castle

The doors to a historic Fife castle are set to re-open.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 31st Mar 2023, 12:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 12:49 BST

Visitors can return to Aberdour Castle from Friday, April 7.

The opening was announced by Historic Environment Scotland (HES) - one of 20 sites in their seasonal programme for 2023.

Access restrictions were put in place at the castle, as a safety precaution while HES introduced new measures to manage the impact of climate change on its heritage assets.

Aberdour Castle -(Pic: Fife Photo Agency)
Whilst this is not an issue unique to Scotland, HES is one of the first to proactively tackle it.

Aberdour Castle was built in the 1100s and serves as a beautiful place to learn about the history of three noble families, including a Regent of Scotland, and study the ways architectural and domestic fashion changed over the years that the Castle was in use.

Craig Mearns, director of operations at HES, said: “We are thrilled to be able to welcome visitors to so many of our historic sites this season, with members of the public being able to explore much-loved heritage attractions across the country.

“We hope as many people as possible explore Scotland’s world-famous historic environment this spring. From castles, palaces and abbeys to museums, brochs and towers, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.”

