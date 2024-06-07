Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Improvements to the pond in Glenrothes’ Riverside Park will be stepped up over the coming days.

Essential dredging work is due to begin in the lochan on Monday, June 10, and will take around five to seven weeks to complete.

The works to remove silt, debris and other materials which have built up over time is vital to maintain the health of the waterway, and the long-term aim is to restore the lochan to a deep water pool that will provide a home for lots more fish and birds.

Visitors to the park should note that disruption will be kept to a minimum, but areas will need to be closed off during the works due to the presence of heavy machinery and potential hazards.

The work is set to get underway at Riverside Park in Glenrothes (Pic: Fife Council)

Efforts will be made to limit the closure to only the necessary sections of the park, maintaining as much access as possible for park visitors.

Nick Benge, from garden design and landscape firm Water Gems, said the work will enhance the ecological health and aesthetic appeal of the lochan, ensuring a thriving habitat for local wildlife.

“Without this being done the reed sweet grass will grow right over the pool because over most of the area there is now 1.5m of silt and only 300mm of water,” he explained. “We will need to stop the water coming in from the Lothrie burn and pump the lochan out.

“In the long term the work will greatly improve the lochan for wildlife as we will get the depth back, and swans may even return.”

The dredging work is expected to be completed in mid to late July, although it is dependent on the weather as contractors need to get the silt dry in order to remove it.

The improvements are part of the wider project to rejuvenate Riverside Park to make it a must visit destination for residents and visitors alike.