Dredging work is well underway to the pond in Glenrothes’ Riverside Park.

Huge diggers moved on to the site in the lochan in mid June, and the extent of the work was revealed in the latest pictures taken as work continues.

It is expected to take between five to seven weeks to completely remove the silt, debris and other materials which have built up over time is vital to maintain the health of the waterway.

The long-term aim is to restore the lochan to a deep water pool that will provide a home for lots more fish and birds.

The work to dredge the pond is well underway (Pic: Friends of Riverside Park)

Friends Of Riverside Park posted an update on the work in their Facebook page, welcoming the progress to date.

The group said: “The pond had so little depth due to silt build up that it was dying. The swans could not use their webbed feet to swim so that’s probably why they left. So the dredging is in full swing.We were surprised at the depth of silt needing removed - a mammoth task.

"When finished it will probably look no different to the public but it will be great for the wildlife when it returns.”

While contractors aim to keep disruption to a minimum, some areas have been fenced off for safety reasons due the presence of heavy machinery and potential hazards. Efforts are being made to limit the closure to only the necessary sections of the park, maintaining as much access as possible for park visitors.

Nick Benge, from garden design and landscape firm Water Gems, said the work will enhance the ecological health and aesthetic appeal of the lochan, ensuring a thriving habitat for local wildlife.

“Without this being done the reed sweet grass will grow right over the pool because over most of the area there is now 1.5m of silt and only 300mm of water,” he explained. “We will need to stop the water coming in from the Lothrie burn and pump the lochan out.

“In the long term the work will greatly improve the lochan for wildlife as we will get the depth back, and swans may even return.”

The dredging work is expected to be completed in mid to late July, although it is dependent on the weather as contractors need to get the silt dry in order to remove it.

The improvements are part of the wider project to rejuvenate Riverside Park to make it a must visit destination for residents and visitors alike.

In March, Fife Council secured almost £5 million via the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund, and the investment will restore the quality of the park, to keep - and indeed build upon - its three-star visitor attraction status, and encourage more people to come and visit the park and the wider area.

As it currently stands, Riverside Park is an “under-used and deteriorating asset” with the “potential to become a destination for recreation for residents and tourists.” A report to councillors said, without the improvements being made, it was “unlikely” to retain its three-star visitor attraction status with VisitScotland.