Fife garden guide raises funds for local charities.

Sally Lorimore and Professor Eric Wright have produced a limited-edition Willowhill Garden Guide, with 35 pages of colour photographs.

In collaboration with Scotland’s Garden Scheme, the booklet comes with a season ticket that gives entry to the garden for one person and a guest on certain days from March to August 2022.

At their three-acre garden, Sally and Eric have developed swathes of colourful herbaceous borders with paths curving through grassland, past a wildlife pond and round specimen trees.

Willowhill Garden

They have been opening the garden as part of Scotland’s Garden Scheme since 2008. Once Covid restrictions allowed, they realised that opening the garden more frequently would spread out the visitors and ensure people felt safe.

With more opening days, Sally and Eric managed to raise over £5,000 in 2020 and 2021 for Scotland’s Garden Scheme and local charities; the Rio Community Centre and Forgan Arts Centre, both in Newport-on-Tay, and the Royal Highland Education Trust (Fife).

Painting a picture with plants

In 2022, garden proceeds are supporting Scotland’s Garden Scheme and the Rio Community Centre, which supports people in the local area and places emphasis on youth work.

The booklet with season ticket is proving a popular gift for gardeners and for people who are keen to spend more time outdoors and has already raised £560 for charity.

Liz Stewart, National Organiser of Scotland’s Garden Scheme, said: "This is a wonderful opportunity to experience a garden as it changes through the seasons.

“We are grateful to the owners of Willowhill, and all our participating gardens, for their generosity in sharing their love for gardening with the public, all to raise funds for charity."

Tickets are available by post (cheque for £23, payable to Scotland’s Garden Scheme) from Sally Lorimore, Willowhill, Forgan, Newport-on-Tay, Fife, DD6 8RA or online at https://bit.ly/38xbjcQ

