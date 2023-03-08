Fife group unveils 2023 walking festival with host of activities

The Craigencalt Trust is asking folk to put their best foot forward and join them for another Spring Walking Festival.

This is a free event which the Trust hosts annually - and Spring is a great time to get out and about, with birds singing again, trees in bud and daffodils in bloom.

This year’s Walking Festival runs from Wednesday March 22 to April 6 with walks on most days.

The walking festival takes place this month

It is a great opportunity to promote the beautiful scenery in this part of Fife for local people and visitors to enjoy.

There are a variety of walks planned to have something for everyone, longer treks for those who want to increase their level of fitness after the winter months indoors as well as heritage walks of interest, and leisurely walks for families to come and meet our well loved troll and his wooden bridge.

This part of Fife is fortunate to have good transport links along the coast for starting and finishing points for walks.

All walks are led by experienced walk leaders who have a good knowledge of the area. All you need to do is register for the walks of your choice beforehand by email to [email protected] for details, or you can phone 07740999514 for a programme of events or more information.