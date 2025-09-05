Fife to host Scotland’s first sauna & wild swimming festival

Scotland’s First Sauna and Wild Swimming Book Festival is set to take place in Fife.

It is being held at Bowhouse, St Monans, and brings together authors, adventurers, wellness experts and book lovers for a celebration of heat, cold and the written word.

The festival takes place on Friday, October 17 at Bowhouse, with a Fringe wellness event at Elie Seaside Sauna and St Andrews Seaside Sauna from October 16-18.

Headline speakers include Rosanna Cooney, author of bestselling Sweathouse: The New & Ancient Irish Sauna Tradition; Emma O’Kelly: author of Saunas: The Power of Dep Heat and Wild Saunas: The Best Outdoor Saunas in Britain, and well known TV couple Julie Wilson-Nimmo and Greg Hemphill who will introduce their new book on wild swimming and share stories from both Scotland’s lochs and their Oslo sauna adventures.

Greg Hemphill and Julie Wilson Nimmo are part of the festival (Pic: Submitted)

There will also be live music, food and drink at Bowhouse with craft beer and organic wine from Futtle Organic and season dishes from Baern Café, plus an onsite sauna where attendees can experience the heat for themselves.

A panel discussion with Scottish Medical Practitioners will explore the health benefits of sauna and wild swimming.

Fringe events at Eli and St Andrews Seaside Saunas will feature an astrology sauna session, aufguss - aromatic steam rituals - with Fay, Saunadelic; leaf whisking with Fye, The Dippy Hippy, and sauna yoga and aufguss with Judith Dunlop, founder of Scottish Seaside Sauna.

Judith said: “The East Neuk of Fife and St Andrews, where Scottish Seaside Saunas has its saunas, has a long established history of tidal pool and sea-bathing and their first sauna, Elie Seaside Sauna helped ignite the sauna movement in The UK.

“This festival is a celebration of that movement. It’s about community, wellness and the joy of immersing yourself in heat, cold and creativity. We’re proud to bring together writers, performers and practitioners who are shaping this growing cultural wave.”

Festival tickets start from £7.50 from www.elieseasidesauna.com