Fife town set to host its legendary Two Bridges duck race

Dozens of visitors are expected to attend this year’s Family Fun Day as Strathmiglo celebrates the 25th anniversary of its legendary Two Bridges duck race, and a mini- highland games extravaganza this weekend.
By John A. MacInnes
Published 28th Jun 2023, 13:18 BST- 2 min read

The event from noon until 3:00pm on Sunday, July 2 in the village’s King George V park is open to all visitors and as well as Hurling the Haggis and Dooking the Ducks, there is a bouncy castle, face painting, barbecue and the Uppies versus Doonies Tug o’ War.

There are also prizes for the best decorated wellies and best home-made shortbread plus many more activities designed to bring families together to have a great day out.

Strathmiglo Community Association Chair, Heather Neilson, said: “The fun day is a chance to bring together all the residents of the village, of all ages, to chat, cheer on the ducks, while enjoying a bite to eat at the barbecue and getting a chance to relax in our lovely village.”

Taylor McCann (12) Debbie Proudfoot from the Community Association and Dylan Archibald a senior youth worker getting some practice in for the Strathmiglo Family Fun Day (Pic: David Cruickshanks)Taylor McCann (12) Debbie Proudfoot from the Community Association and Dylan Archibald a senior youth worker getting some practice in for the Strathmiglo Family Fun Day (Pic: David Cruickshanks)
Debbie Proudfoot, an NHS dental hygienist and community association member, who dressed up as a duck to promote the event added “Our yearly event gives neighbours and families a chance to spend some time together and have a fun afternoon out in our beautiful park.”

The money raised from the proceeds of the fun day go towards providing other events and services for the residents of Strathmiglo throughout the year, and this weekend’s 25th anniversary duck race is sure to pull in the crowds so why not come along to three hours of fun on a Sunday afternoon.

The community association in Strathmiglo puts in many hours of their time into organising events for the local community, and are always on the lookout for new blood to join them to help ease the load.

